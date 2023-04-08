Work is continuing to clean up Memorial Gardens in Lichfield after a sewage leak.
The site in Beacon Park has been cordoned off after pools of foul-smelling water began to flood the area.
Severn Trent Water engineers are continuing to work on repairing a damaged section of the sewer in the area, with officials from Lichfield District Council supporting them.
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“We understand that the cause of the sewage leak was the roots of an historic tree damaging the sewer in Remembrance Garden.
“The sewage leak has now been stopped, but the blockage is still there and work continues to remove and repair.
“Clean up in the Memorial Gardens has begun and will continue. Council officers are seeking to reopen it, but the area affected by the leak will be closed until it is safe to reopen.
“When we know more about the solution to the removal of the roots and repair of the sewer an update will be released.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson