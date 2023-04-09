Candidates standing in the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make a “civility pledge”.

The appeal has been made by the Jo Cox Foundation, which is seeking to end the abuse and intimidation of those who put themselves forward for public office.

It has already been backed by local candidates in across Lichfield and Burntwood who are calling on others to sign up too.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council and a candidate for the Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council, said she hoped others would join her in supporting the civility pledge.

“Personal abuse should not be tolerated and I hope candidates of all political parties and none, agree. “Low level abuse can lead to horrific consequences as we saw with the murders of Jo Cox and David Amess. “Our candidates in this district can show their commitment to ending abuse by taking a stand and signing up to this pledge. “I’m no shrinking violet where robust debate is concerned about, but personal abuse via social media can be really pernicious and it’s women in politics who experience this most – it puts many people off standing for election, which undermines our democracy. “Having experienced this myself, I want to make a stand and hope fellow candidates will join me.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Joanne Grange, who is seeking re-election in the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said:

“During campaigning, candidates will inevitably disagree with each other – this is the whole point of politics – but it’s important we do so with civility and without being personal or abusive. “I’ve joined Sue in committing to the Jo Cox Civility Pledge because it’s a clear and easy summary of how we should be approaching these elections with a focus on constructive debate.” Cllr Joanne Grange

Candidates standing in the Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council are:

Richard Cross – Conservatives

Steven Norman – Labour

Matt Warburton – Conservatives

Sue Woodward – Labour

Candidates standing in the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council are: