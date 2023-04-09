The Deputy Mayor of Lichfield says an “administrative error” is behind him being unable to stand for re-election.
Cllr Paul Jones is currently a representative for Leomansley ward at Lichfield City Council.
But in the statement of persons nominated ahead of the local elections on 4th May, the Conservative member was ruled out of standing for re-election.
Cllr Jones told Lichfield Live:
“My papers were not accepted due to an administrative error; I’m clearly disappointed to not serve on Lichfield City Council, but I’m looking forward to serving the residents of Chadsmead on the district council.”Cllr Paul Jones, Lichfield City Council
The full list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward seats on Lichfield District Council are:
- Joanne Grange – Independent
- Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives
- Paul Jones – Conservatives
- Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats
- Miles Trent – Liberal Democrats
It must have been an error too late to correct as informal checks are offered by LDC Election staff in good time. They do their best to help people to stand for election. If not there would be fewer candidates – mine included even after decades of experience – to choose from at each election!