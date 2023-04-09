The Deputy Mayor of Lichfield says an “administrative error” is behind him being unable to stand for re-election.

Cllr Paul Jones is currently a representative for Leomansley ward at Lichfield City Council.

But in the statement of persons nominated ahead of the local elections on 4th May, the Conservative member was ruled out of standing for re-election.

Cllr Jones told Lichfield Live:

“My papers were not accepted due to an administrative error; I’m clearly disappointed to not serve on Lichfield City Council, but I’m looking forward to serving the residents of Chadsmead on the district council.” Cllr Paul Jones, Lichfield City Council

The full list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward seats on Lichfield District Council are: