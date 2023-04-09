Figures have revealed that almost one million meals have been provided by Lichfield Foodbank in less than a decade.
They have been supplied to people in need over the past nine years, the organisation said.
In March alone they helped to feed 992 people – up 90% on the figures in March 2022.
Lichfield Foodbank said more needed to be done to tackle the root cause of the need for food banks.
“We have provided local people with 991,181 meals since we opened nine years ago –
it is not something to celebrate.
“In March 2023 we helped to feed 992 people, compared to 523 from March 2022 – a 90% increase.
“We’ll be writing to every local election candidate to ask them, is this right, and what will you do to change this?”Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson
The food bank said the figures demonstrated why it was still crucially important that people supported their efforts to help those in need locally.
“We are spending approximately £1,500 per week on food supplies to meet the demand of people who need our service.
“We are lucky that the people of Lichfield donate money as well as food, but this needs to change.
“We want Lichfield to be a city without the need for a food bank.”Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson
There was no need for food banks prior to Tory inflicted austerity. This is not a cost of living crisis, it’s a cost of greed crisis. This is what the Conservative party and Brexiters have done. NHS was worth a clap, but not a pay rise. MPs ensure they always get a substantial pay rise. This is why we need proportional representation. Cons party is corrupt. Billions £££ wasted on PPE & Track & Trace. Disappeared with Tory cronies. Worst fall in standard of living since 1950s thanks to Tories. Therese Coffey DEFRA minister, all those wealthy MPs don’t give a toss. Vote this party out in local election. Brexit & Covid have been used to take power away from people. Rotten government. People are hungry, unable to survive financially. UK now poor but rich doing very well. In 2019 Fabricant said “We are going to be wealthier after Brexit”. UK is poorer. We’ve lost Freedoms & many MPs are bent. Too many in Lichfield read Daily Mail, Telegraph & Murdoch dross papers.
What are the criteria for being in need of using a food bank, and how are those proven/checked on?
I’m interested in how it all works.
Vote Local Conservatives, continue this horrible trend of people needing the Foodbank to survive.
For the sake of people less fortunate than you – send a message to the national Tories in May.
This is a disgrace – what are you doing about it Fabricant?