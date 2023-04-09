Figures have revealed that almost one million meals have been provided by Lichfield Foodbank in less than a decade.

They have been supplied to people in need over the past nine years, the organisation said.

In March alone they helped to feed 992 people – up 90% on the figures in March 2022.

Lichfield Foodbank said more needed to be done to tackle the root cause of the need for food banks.

“We have provided local people with 991,181 meals since we opened nine years ago –

it is not something to celebrate. “In March 2023 we helped to feed 992 people, compared to 523 from March 2022 – a 90% increase. “We’ll be writing to every local election candidate to ask them, is this right, and what will you do to change this?” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

The food bank said the figures demonstrated why it was still crucially important that people supported their efforts to help those in need locally.