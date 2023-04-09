Parish and town councils across Lichfield and Burntwood are receiving a share of more than £85,000 in funding for neighbourhood projects.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding comes from contributions made when new developments are constructured across the district.

Of the money paid from developments in their area, 15% goes to parish and town councils or 25% to those with an approved Neighbourhood Plan.

The latest funding is from CIL collected between 1st October 2022 and 31st March this year. It has been allocated to:

Burntwood – £7,665.19

Edingale – £82.15

Elford – £25,982.41

Hammerwich – £180.75

Kings Bromley – £380.11

Lichfield – £8,740.49

Shenstone – £2,250.00

Weeford – £859.18

Whittington & Fisherwick – £5,351.03

Wigginton & Hopwas – £37,092.44

Lucy Robinson, policy and strategy manager at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The CIL monies being received by parishes here in Lichfield district will provide a great opportunity for development in the area. “Residents can contact their relevant council with suggestions for funding.” Lucy Robinson, Lichfield District Council

Residents can find their parish council details on the Lichfield District Council website. Further details on the Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy are also available.