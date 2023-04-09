Lichfield City have been drawn against OJM Black Country Rangers in the semi-finals of the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men will take part in the tie at AFC Wulfrunians’ Castlecroft ground on 4th May.

The winners will book their place in the final at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux against either Tividale or Wednesfield.

Competition secretary Alex Hamil said the prospect of a final at a Premier League ground was a real incentive for the semi-finalists.