Lichfield City have been drawn against OJM Black Country Rangers in the semi-finals of the JW Hunt Cup.
Ivor Green’s men will take part in the tie at AFC Wulfrunians’ Castlecroft ground on 4th May.
The winners will book their place in the final at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux against either Tividale or Wednesfield.
Competition secretary Alex Hamil said the prospect of a final at a Premier League ground was a real incentive for the semi-finalists.
“Wolves have over the years been great supporters of the JW Hunt Cup. They have always made Molineux available to us if they can and it’s great to have the final there again.
“I hope we get a good attendance from not just fans of the two finalists as all proceeds go to the Beacon Centre for the Blind.”Alex Hamil, JW Hunt Cup