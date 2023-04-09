Pupils at a Lichfield performing arts school have celebrated another year of success with a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Almost 600 people attended the LCA Academy of Performing Arts’ red carpet event.

Students were given the chance to walk the red carpet before showcasing some of their work.

The academy’s director Eleanor Ham, hosted the event which saw the premiere of nine films that the students had worked on this year.

“We have 240 students at LCA and we had the films specifically written to ensure all were able to take part and get an insight to what life is like on a professional film set. “The students learnt so much during the process and it was a joy to see how happy they were when watching them back.” Eleanor Ham

During the event, all students were presented with a mini Oscar, sponsored by South Staffordshire College.

Special recognition awards were also presented to a handful of students too.

Amber Appiah won the award for Best Newcomer and the LCA Agency Award.

Her mum Clara said:

“We are so proud of the progress and opportunities LCA has offered Amber since she joined last year. “Amber loves the classes and has secured professional work through LCA. All the teachers are passionate about the industry and getting the best out of them.” Clara Appiah

LCA classes are open to students aged between three and 17 and are held in Lichfield on Saturdays and Sutton Coldfield on Thursday evenings. For more information visit www.lcaacademyofperformingarts.co.uk.