Jarrod Morgan presenting the prize at Erdington Bowls Club

Members of a Midlands bowls club have been treated to afternoon tea by a Lichfield financial advisor.

Jarrod Morgan provided the trip for the winners of Erdington Bowls Club’s Sandy Powell Competition.

Ray Woods, from the club, said: 

“Jarrod has been incredibly supporting to our club over a number of years. In addition to his annual sponsorship, he underwrites several competitions.”

Jarrod said:

“It’s always a pleasure to visit the club and see just how competitive and friendly everyone is.

“I am delighted to be able to help those engaged in regular exercise.”

