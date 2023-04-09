Members of a Midlands bowls club have been treated to afternoon tea by a Lichfield financial advisor.
Jarrod Morgan provided the trip for the winners of Erdington Bowls Club’s Sandy Powell Competition.
Ray Woods, from the club, said:
“Jarrod has been incredibly supporting to our club over a number of years. In addition to his annual sponsorship, he underwrites several competitions.”Ray Woods
Jarrod said:
“It’s always a pleasure to visit the club and see just how competitive and friendly everyone is.
“I am delighted to be able to help those engaged in regular exercise.”Jarrod Morgan