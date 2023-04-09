Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash involving two motorbikes in Abbots Bromley.

The incident happened at 4.05pm today (9th April) on Uttoxeter Road.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, one of the motorcyclists – a man in his 60s – was pronounced dead at the scene. “The other motorcyclist is described as walking wounded. “ Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Witnesses who may have seen the motorcycles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 466 of 9th April, or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.