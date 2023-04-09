People are being invited to join an initiative to help record wildlife and nature in Lichfield.

The City Nature Challenge will come to the city between 28th April and 1st May.

Staffordshire is taking part in the global “bioblitz” for the first time, with the Lichfield Wildlife Group helping to organise the local response.

The project encourages people top record wildlife by photographing plants, animals and other organisms which are then uploaded to an online database.

Lin Norbury, vice-chair of Lichfield Wildlife Group explained:

“There is no need to be an expert in identifying wildlife as the iNaturalist app compares your photo with others in its database and identifies your subject for you. “The app is a community of citizen scientists, including some experts, who can then verify your records. “The database of records will help conservationists, scientists and planners know what wildlife is present in Lichfield, so that they can better protect it and restore it where possible.” Lin Norbury

Participants can photograph independently, or take part in a community bioblitz at Pipe Green at 2pm on 30th April

“Come and join others to help find as many species as we can on this special area of species-rich ancient meadowland.” Lin Norbury

Training sessions on the iNaturalist app will take place on the following dates: