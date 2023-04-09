A local historian and tour guide will discuss Royal visits to Lichfield at a talk in the city.

Jono Oates will host the talk in the Lunar Room at Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 2nd May.

A spokesperson said:

“From Richard II to Edward VII and from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II, discover how much wine was drunk in the Cathedral Close in Christmas 1397, and find out exactly what caused Queen Victoria to ‘not be amused’ in 1840 along with many other royal Lichfield facts and stories. “This illustrated talk lasts 60 minutes and includes a royal toast drink to King Charles III, just a few days before the Coronation.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.