Chasetown kept themselves firmly in the play-off hunt after a 2-0 Bank Holiday win over rivals Sporting Khalsa.

The Scholars closed the gap further after making a dream start with a goal after nine minutes. A Kris Taylor corner was partially cleared to Sam Wilding who headed into the danger area and Luke Yates diverted a header past Sam Arnold.

Yates almost added a second in the 15th minute with a volley that flashed inches over the crossbar.

After 29 minutes, the impressive Yates drew a foul on the edge of the box and took the free kick himself, smashing a daisy cutter into the net and beyond the despairing dive of Arnold.

Ben Lund was a whisker away from a third goal just before the break when he cut in from the left wing and struck the base of the post.

Khalsa started the second half in positive fashion and Miracle Okafor dragged one effort wide and then saw a second one-on-one saved by James Wren.

Scholars stopper Wren then made two superb fingertip saves to preserve his clean sheet, denying Gurjit Singh and Tesfa Robinson.

Khalsa finished the game with ten men as former Chasetown man Andy Parsons was sent off for two yellow cards.