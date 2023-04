Chasetown’s bid for the play-offs could take a crucial step forward if they can secure a Bank Holiday victory against one of their rivals.

The Scholars sit six points off a place in the extended season, but have a game in hand on both Boldmere St Michaels and Sporting Khalsa in fifth and fourth respectively.

The latter will be the visitors to The Scholars Ground this afternoon (10th April) for a game which could make or break the hopes of Mark Swann’s men.

Kick-off is at 3pm.