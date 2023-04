An historic building in Lichfield will be the backdrop for an art exhibition later this month.

The water-themed showcase will take place at Sandfields Pumping Station between 10am and 12.30pm on 22nd and 23rd April.

The event is part of the 150th birthday celebrations of the Cornish Beam Engine at the site.

The exhibition will also offer a chance to find out more about the history of the pumping station and volunteering opportunities.

For more details visit www.lichfieldwaterworkstrust.co.uk.