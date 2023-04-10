The form book went out of the window as Lichfield City fell to a shock defeat at Market Drayton Town.

Ivor Green’s men were firm favourites against hosts who had only won two games all season.

But Oliver Torjussen’s late strike was enough to condemn City to a Bank Holiday defeat.

The hosts started brightly and showed no signs of their position at the foot of the Midland Football League Premier Division as they sent an early shot wide of James Beeson’s goal.

Lichfield grew into the game and Matt Funge tested George Scott in the home goal before Jack Edwards was denied by a last gasp challenge.

Liam Kirton has been forced off with an injury but City continued to push forward with sub Edwards hitting the bar, with the rebound seeing Sam Fitzgerald fouled and a penalty awarded to the visitors – but Fitzgerald opted to go down the middle from the spot kick and Scott saved.

Beeson was then forced to be at his best to deny Market Drayton an opener.

Edwards struck the post as an end to end first half continued, while Callum Griffin also sent a strike narrowly wide for City.

The second half saw more chances come and – crucially – go for Lichfield as Joe Haines saw a looping effort drop narrowly wide and Edwards’ curling shot was tipped wide. At the other end, Beeson had to be alert to save a one-on-one.

The breakthrough eventually came nine minutes from time when a move through the middle allowed Torjussen to net.

Lichfield looked to hit back but saw Edwards – again – strike the woodwork along with sub Sam Price.