A Lichfield pre-school has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

Ofsted said that children “thrive” at Boley Park Pre-School which is based at Boley Park Community Hall.

Inspectors added that staff were “caring and nurturing”.

“This helps children to settle quickly and to have a sense of belonging at the pre-school. “Children thrive in this pre-school. They show enthusiasm for the wide range of activities available to them. They are excited and motivated to learn. “The manager and staff work together to provide an ambitious, well-sequenced curriculum that builds on children’s interests and next steps. “Staff use information from assessments of children’s learning and development to close gaps quickly. This helps children to develop the skills and knowledge they need to get them ready for the next stage in their learning.” Ofsted report

The full report is available on the Ofsted website.