Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being asked to share any political leaflets they receive in the run-up to the local elections.

The website en electionleaflets.org is a publicly-created archive of material sent to household by candidates across the country.

The website states that it has an “ambition to create a live visualisation of the flood of party political leaflets as they are delivered across the country during an election campaign”.

As well as creating a live record, the website also allows people to view leaflets by party.