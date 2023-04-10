Time is running out for people across Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for a postal or proxy vote.

Locals will head to the polls on the 4th May to elect their local representatives at Lichfield District Council and a number of parish and town councils.

The deadline applications for postal votes is 5pm on 18th April, while those wanting a proxy vote is 5pm on 25th April.

Christie Tims, deputy returning officer, said:

“We want every eligible resident to have the chance to vote in a way that suits their unique circumstances. “With these deadlines coming up so soon, we hope that residents share this information so we can reach every elector across the district.” Christie Tims

Those who are not registered vote have until the end of the day on 17th April to do so.

Full details on applying for postal or proxy votes are available on the Lichfield District Council website.