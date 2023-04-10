Voters in Lichfield will see through the Local Conservatives tag being used by the party’s candidates, a Liberal Democrat councillor has said.

Cllr Paul Ray, who will hope to retain his Chadsmead seat on Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council on 4th May, made his comments as his party launched their local manifesto.

The Lib Dems will stand candidates in a number of wards on Lichfield District Council and Lichfield District Council.

They will appear on the ballot paper alongside ‘Local Conservatives’ – but Cllr Ray said the tag would not fool voters.

A spokesperson said:

“The Lichfield Conservatives are badging themselves as ‘Local Conservatives’ trying to dissociate themselves from the nationally discredited party – the public will see straight through this. “They are still Conservatives who do not believe in properly investing in our public services and communities. “The Conservatives running our councils are not delivering. There is no cinema and no leisure centre and the Friarsgate site is a wasteland. It’s time for change. “We stand on a clear mandate for more affordable housing, investment in our crumbling infrastructure and public services, better leisure facilities for all, specific measures to tackle the climate change emergency and attracting more employment to our area.” Liberal Democrats spokesperson

The Liberal Democrat manifesto for Lichfield can be downloaded below:

The full list of candidates competing in the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council is:

Joanne Grange – Independent

Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives

Paul Jones – Conservatives

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Miles Trent – Liberal Democrats

The full list of candidates competing in the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield City Council is: