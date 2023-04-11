A Burntwood vet said it would be an “honour” to represent local residents if he is elected to Lichfield District Council.

Richard Stephenson will stand for the Conservatives in the Summerfield and All Saints ward.

He has worked as a veterinary surgeon in the district since 1987 and has forged a reputation as a leading expert in equine matters.

Richard said:

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with the exceptionally friendly people of Burntwood for over 35 years. “I have been incredibly impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the local

Conservative team on Lichfield District Council to continue improving Burntwood, and it would be a great honour to give back to the community as a local district councillor” Richard Stephenson

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council, said he was delighted to see a well-respected local figure standing for election.

“Richard’s extensive experience as a veterinary surgeon and his commitment to the community make him an excellent candidate for Lichfield District Council. “We are excited to have him on board as a candidate for the upcoming elections.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The full list of candidates standing in the Summerfield and All Saints ward is: