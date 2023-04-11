Chasetown enjoyed a Bank Holiday to remember as they celebrated three points on the pitch – and the 80th birthday of one of the key figures in their history.

Mick Joiner joined the club back in 1966 when they were known as Chase Terrace Old Scholars.

Among those to attend as part of Chasetown’s celebrations of Mr Joiner’s birthday was former manager Charlie Blakemore.

He said:

“Mick is Mr Chasetown – and this club would not be where it is today without him. “He worked tirelessly with our great founder and his long term partner Brian Baker to build something special at Chasetown. Much of his work and financial support did not get noticed by many but I can tell you he was the lifeblood of the club. “I have spent many, many hours in the company of, and on the phone to Mick and from a young age I always sought advice and guidance from him – and sometimes I still do. He has so much wisdom and experience and will drop everything to help his friends.” Charlie Blakemore

Current captain Danny O’Callaghan added: