Councillors are to discuss plans to convert a unit in Burntwood into a tattoo parlour.

An application for a change of use of 7 Bridge Cross Road has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said the Ornate Piercing and Tattoos business was looking to make the move to the site.

“The tattoo studio is relocating due to having outgrown the current premises. “We have recruited several new staff in the last year and need a larger space to accommodate our growing business.” Planning statement

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will give their views on the proposals at a meeting tomorrow (12th April).

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.