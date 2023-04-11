An election candidate says he decided to stand in a bid to make Lichfield “fairer” for all.

Labour’s Russ Bragger will contest the Stowe ward at Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council on 4th May.

The retired teacher and trade unionist said it was clear both councils needed change.

“I am seeking election in Stowe because I want to make Lichfield fairer and greener. “I believe the councils need to support the most vulnerable and to encourage those that are working in voluntary groups and small business to make Lichfield a prosperous and caring place to live. “Initiatives like the school uniform bank, warm spaces and the Lichfield Foodbank where local people are helping others should have active support from the council. “Lichfield needs a change after years of Tory complacency.” Russ Bragger

Russ said the evidence of how the Conservatives had failed residents in Lichfield were clear to see.

“Our city centre could be a great asset to the district, but local businesses need the council to understand their needs and to support them in order to thrive. “The Friargate disaster is an indictment of the way the Tories have run the council. To have lost the original development is unfortunate but to have done nothing since then is a disgrace. “The decision by the Tories in control of the council not to award some of the Community Infrastructure Levy to converting rooms at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital to a new GP surgery show that they are out of touch with Lichfield residents. “All decisions of the council should consider increasing inclusivity and improving the environment as part of the decision making.” Russ Bragger

Candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield City Council are:

Russ Bragger – Labour

Bob Harrison – Independent

Scott Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats

Ann Hughes – Labour

Angela Lax – Conservatives

Paul Lilwall – Conservatives

Paul McDermott – Liberal Democrats

Jon O’Hagan – Conservatives

Marcus Simmons – Conservatives

Lesley Warfield – Conservatives

Candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council are: