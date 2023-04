People are being invited to celebrate the King’s Coronation at a community party in Lichfield.

The free event will be held at Stowe Field from 10am to 8pm on 6th May.

It will feature a screening of the Coronation ceremony, along with live music, films for children and vendors offering street food and drinks.

There will also be community stalls at the event.

For more details, see the Lichfield Food Festival Twitter account.