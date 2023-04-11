Lichfield District Council’s headquarters will be lit up blue to mark World Parkinson’s Day.

The Light Up Blue for Parkinson’s initiative will be held this evening (11th April).

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are glad to have the chance to show support for those living with Parkinson’s. “Our hope is that our lighting up blue will increase local knowledge of the condition so we can build a more understanding and inclusive community.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

Residents can learn more about Parkinson’s and World Parkinson’s Day by visiting the official website.