Music fans in Lichfield will get to enjoy the sounds of the “smallest orchestra in the world” next week.

The Blackheart Orchestra sees Chrissy Mostyn and Rick Pilkington play 13 instruments between them as they draw on their backgrounds in rock, folk, electronica and classical music to create a unique sound.

The duo have performed more than 1,000 concerts and recorded four albums, as well as collecting a number of awards.

They will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th April. The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“The unique sound of the Blackheart Orchestra is making a welcome return to The Hub. “It’s an amazing experience – if you haven’t seen Blackheart perform live this is your opportunity.” Grab a ticket while you can!’” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.