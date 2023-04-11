Plans to install solar panels on a council building in Burntwood will be discussed at a meeting.

Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resource committee will debate whether they wish to pursue with the proposals for the Old Mining College Centre.

A report to the meeting said that the bill for electricity is currently around £500 a month.

“Solar panels would reduce costs and be more sustainable. “The clerk has been in touch with providers and possible funders to determine the feasibility should members decide this is something they wish to pursue.” Burntwood Town Council report

Councillors will also need to decide how they wish to fund the panels should they decide to go ahead.

The report added:

“A survey would need to be carried out to determine the state of the roof at the Old Mining College Centre and the potential energy yield.” Burntwood Town Council report

The policy and resources committee will discuss the plan at their meeting this evening (11th April).