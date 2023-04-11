A Midlands writer will bring his show to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Make-up, which comes to the city stage on 12th May, explores the world of performer Lady Christina.

Despite being tired of life on the stage, when the make-up comes off, the face in the mirror takes Christopher Laneghan back to the life he lived before she came along.

Writer Andy Moseley, from Walsall, said:

“Like many old school drag artists, Lady Christina isn’t just a character that Christopher Laneghan has created. She’s his alter ego, born out of everything he’s gone through. “It’s only in the dressing room that the pieces fall into place and we really start to understand the person we see on the stage.” Andy Moseley

The show has proved a hit at Brighton range and Buxton Fringe and Andy says he’s looking forward to seeing it on the stage in Lichfield.

“My mum was a regular visitor to the Garrick when she was alive and I saw a fair few shows there myself when I was growing up. “She used to look at the theatre listings in the newspaper and say it would be great if one of my plays was on there. “I know how proud she would be to know that we were asked to bring this play to the theatre, and this performance is dedicated to her.” Andy Moseley

Tickets for Make-up are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.