Applications are open for a regional scheme offering mentoring for young professionals.

The Future Faces initiative will run for the second time, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce has confirmed.

It aims to help young professionals develop their career skills with a one-to-one mentor who will support their future business aspirations.

Harriet Saunders, chair of the Future Faces sub-committee, said:

“I am thrilled that we have successfully launched the second Future Faces mentoring scheme to help support our members to progress their career ambitions and continue their professional development. “The range and quality of mentors secured by the first scheme from all areas and industries was fantastic. “I would like to thank the chamber and the committees for their support throughout to help drive this second cohort forward to launch.” Harriet Saunders

Applications for the scheme can be made here until 30th April 2023.

There will be around 40 mentoring spaces available in sectors such as finance, sales, marketing, entrepreneurship, education, technology, retail and innovation.

The scheme initially launched in October 2022. Kate Curry, a mentor from the first scheme, said: