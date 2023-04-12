The Conservatives have been asked to withdraw their election leaflets in one Lichfield ward after it was pointed out they contained a mistake about how many councillors people would be voting for.

Residents in Chadsmead will select two members of Lichfield District Council when they head to the polls on 4th May.

But election material promoting Conservative candidates Elaine Hutchings and Paul Jones suggested voters should use their “three votes to make a difference”.

Lichfield Live understands the party agreed to halt distribution of the leaflets after a request from election officials at Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Joanne Grange, who is standing as an independent in the Chadsmead ward, said she had raised the issue with election officials amid fears residents could end up invalidating their ballot papers if they made three choices.

“I became aware of the incorrect leaflet over the weekend, but naturally assumed the version I was seeing on social media wouldn’t be used. “I assumed that on seeing the error, the decision would have been made to destroy the leaflet and immediately arrange a reprint. “When I saw it actually being distributed on Monday, I was surprised, but that surprise turned to concern when I got a couple of calls from people who said it was great that their ‘anyone but the Tories’ votes could be spread across the three non-Tory candidates. “The consequence of this could be pile of spoilt ballots from people casting three rather than the permitted two votes “The difference between winning a seat and not in Chadsmead in 2019 was just seven votes, so every vote really does matter – and I felt I had no alternative but to raise the matter. “I wish this had happened anywhere but Chadsmead.” Joanne Grange

Paul Ray, who will represent the Liberal Democrats in the ward, said:

“How unfortunate – an inaccurate leaflet in Chadsmead is to be withdrawn.” Paul Ray

