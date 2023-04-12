A dedication service has been held at a bench installed in memory of Lichfield’s former town crier.

Ken Knowles held the role from 2009 until 2020 when he died following a short illness.

The 2015 World Champion Town Crier will be remembered by the bench in Monk’s Path Garden.

Carved into the bench, which was funded by donations from friends and relatives, is an inscription reading “Thespian, Teacher, Wordsmith, Entertainer and Outstanding Ambassador for Lichfield”.

Ken’s partner, Marilyn Masters, decided that a bench at the quiet, peaceful and historic Monk’s Path Garden would be the perfect location for the bench, especially as Ken had been such a lover of Lichfield’s history and heritage.

The garden is to the rear of the old Franciscan Friary, formerly the Lichfield Library. The garden is now looked after and maintained by a group of volunteers and it contains traditional flowers and plants from different eras in time.

Current town crier Adrian Holmes, Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Jamie Checkland and Monks Path Garden volunteer George Arblaster all spoke in memory of Ken at the service, while Revd Ian Hayter provided a blessing of the bench.

The Sheriff of Lichfield, Cllr Janice Greaves and her consort were also in attendance, along with members of Ken’s family including his aunt, Doreen Knowles.

Monks Path Gardens are open 9am to 5pm daily, including weekends. There is no charge for entry.