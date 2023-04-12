Folk stars Peter Knight and John Spiers will team up for a performance in Lichfield.
The former Steeleye Span violinist and Bellowed melodeon player will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 19th April.
Having first come together as a ‘one-off’ gig in 2016, the duo have developed a repertoire packed with improvisation and invention.
Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:
“Peter Knight and John Spiers really are two musicians at the very top of their game – it doesn’t get any better than this. We’re delighted they are coming to The Hub.’Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s
Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.