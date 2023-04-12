A fresh appeal has been launched for witnesses to an unprovoked attack in Lichfield city centre last year.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted by a group of four men on Bird Street between 1am and 2.30am on 18th December 2022.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The assault was reported on 31st December last year. “We are appealing for information after the victim sustained a fractured jaw and broken ribs in the attack and was taken to hospital by a relative for treatment. “The offenders are described as white, with one of them being of a muscular build. “Inquiries are ongoing and officers are reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the assault.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 144 of 31st December 2022. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.