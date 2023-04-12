Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized by police in Lichfield.

They were discovered after armed officers raided a property off Cappers Lane today (12th April).

More than 500 plants were found and two men, aged 23 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

DI Tim Boulton, who is leading the investigation, said:

“These are significant arrests for us and we will continue to monitor the location while our investigation continues.” DI Tim Boulton, Staffordshire Police

The latest discovery comes as the force continues its dedicated Operation Levidrome, aimed at disrupting the supply and cultivation of drugs in Staffordshire.

Since being launched in 2021, police have discovered more than 300 cannabis cultivations.

Anyone who suspects drugs are being grown inside a property can contact police on 101.