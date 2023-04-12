Residents in Leomansley are being invited to meet their Conservative candidates for the local elections in Lichfield.

Representatives from the party will be at Darwin Hall from 7pm to 9pm on 18th April.

A statement from the candidates said:

“Come down and have a chat to discover what we plan for your area. “This will be a unique opportunity to share your opinions, ask us questions and learn what plans are in place for your area and city.” Conservative candidates for Leomansley

The full list of candidates standing for the Leomansley ward at Lichfield City Council are:

James Blackman – Labour

Neil Boulton – Conservatives

Jamie Checkland – Conservatives

Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats

Sally Gilbert – Conservatives

Jill Guest – Conservatives

Jacob Marshall – Labour

Michael Mullarkey – Conservatives

Andrew Rushton – Liberal Democrats

Edmund Strain – Labour

Benjamin Watkins – Labour

The full list of candidates standing for the Leomansley ward at Lichfield District Council are: