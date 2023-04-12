Residents in Leomansley are being invited to meet their Conservative candidates for the local elections in Lichfield.
Representatives from the party will be at Darwin Hall from 7pm to 9pm on 18th April.
A statement from the candidates said:
“Come down and have a chat to discover what we plan for your area.
“This will be a unique opportunity to share your opinions, ask us questions and learn what plans are in place for your area and city.”Conservative candidates for Leomansley
The full list of candidates standing for the Leomansley ward at Lichfield City Council are:
- James Blackman – Labour
- Neil Boulton – Conservatives
- Jamie Checkland – Conservatives
- Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats
- Sally Gilbert – Conservatives
- Jill Guest – Conservatives
- Jacob Marshall – Labour
- Michael Mullarkey – Conservatives
- Andrew Rushton – Liberal Democrats
- Edmund Strain – Labour
- Benjamin Watkins – Labour
The full list of candidates standing for the Leomansley ward at Lichfield District Council are:
- James Blackman – Labour
- Jamie Checkland – Conservatives
- Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats
- Paul Ecclestone-Brown – Greens
- Sally Gilbert – Conservatives
- Richard Henshaw – Liberal Democrats
- Andy Smith – Conservatives
- Benjamin Watkins – Labour