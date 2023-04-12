Drivers of all ages in Lichfield are urged to “spring clean” their road skills on a course being run a city motoring group.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists is the district’s branch of the Institute of Advanced Motorists.

The group’s chairman Grahame Ottewell said:

“Spring is a good time to get motivated and make a fresh start on your driving by getting yourself and your vehicle ready for the months of driving that are approaching. “We can all lose our expertise over the years so it might be time for some of us to brush up on our driving skills. “We do not tend to notice our own gradual loss of performance.” Grahame Ottewell

The group regularly meets on the morning of the last Sunday of the month at Fradley Village Hall, and in the evening of the second Wednesday of the month at the same venue.

Trained observers give guidance to drivers of all ages who have already passed the basic DVLA driving test and who wish to improve their skills and pass the Advanced Driving Test.

For details of advanced courses visit the group’s website.