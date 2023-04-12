A service will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum to remember those who took part in the Gallipoli landing.

It will be held at 12pm on 25th April – the same date as soldiers landed at what is now called Anzac Cove in 1915 – in the Millennium Chapel.

The landings saw more than 2,000 of the 16,000 Australian and New Zealand troops killed during the first day of conflict.

After the service in the Millennium Chapel, participants will take part in a second one at the Gallipoli Memorial in the grounds of the arboretum.