People in Whittington are being asked for their views as part of work on the potential installation of electric vehicle chargers.

Options have been investigated by the climate change sub committee at Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council.

As part of this work, they need to survey villagers regarding electric vehicles and their requirements.

Residents are invited to take two minutes to respond to this survey, even if they have no plans to drive an electric vehicle.

The survey is available online.