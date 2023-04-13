A Burntwood business says it will invest £100,000 in new environmental initiatives.

Mercian Labels, which produces self-adhesive labels, has previously implemented so-called “green benefits” initiatives previously, including introducing recyclable paper alternatives in packaging and the creation of a label liner recycling scheme.

It has also sponsored and managed the creation of a local woodland as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Bosses say they have now opted to invest £100,000 in energy reduction and generation schemes which will also help to reduce costs.

Mercian Labels’ managing director, Dr Adrian Steele, said:

“As part of our focus on the environment, we see these investments as a real win for everyone. “As well as reducing our environmental impact, we are also reducing our operational costs, which is not only good for our business, but also benefits our customers and therefore their end users as well.” Dr Adrian Steele, Mercian Labels

The project will include the introduction of new LED lighting and the installation of solar panels at their Plant Lane factory.