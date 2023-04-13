A Conservative local election hopeful says she is keen to bring her “experience and dedication” to the role if she wins a seat on Lichfield District Council.

Nikki Hawkins will contest the Armitage with Handsacre ward on 4th May.

The chair of Armitage Village Hall committee said that she was keen to ensure the local community thrives having taken early retirement.

“I am honoured to be selected as a candidate for the Local Conservatives. “I am passionate about my community – and I am excited to bring my experience and

dedication to the role.” Nikki Hawkins

The full list of candidates contesting the Armitage with Handsacre ward at the local elections is: