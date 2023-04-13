Liberal Democrat candidates say Lichfield residents heading to the ballot box will be able to see for themselves that the Conservatives “are not delivering”.

In a joint statement, Paul McDermott, Hugh Ashton and Scott Hollingsworth told Lichfield Live that they hoped voters would seek change.

The trio, who will all contest the Stowe ward, at either Lichfield City Council or Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Conservatives running our councils are not delivering. “There is still no promised cinema or leisure centre and the Friarsgate site in Stowe ward opposite Lichfield City train station is a wasteland – another year passes and it’s still boarded up.” Stowe ward Liberal Democrat candidates

The trio said campaigning for carriageway repairs on Trent Valley Road, action on residents being incorrectly fined for using a city centre car park and a motion at the city council to ensure future decisions are considered against a backdrop of climate change, showed that the Lib Dems were already delivering for local people. environmental impact consideration.

“As Lib Dem candidates we are hard-working and care – we have solutions to make Stowe better for all and they get things done.” Stowe ward Liberal Democrat candidates

The full list of candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council is:

Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats

Russell Bragger – Labour

Ann Hughes – Labour

Angela Lax – Conservatives

Paul McDermott – Liberal Democrats

Jon O’Hagan – Conservatives

Marcus Simmons – Conservatives

The full list of candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield City Council is: