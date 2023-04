People interested in singing with a choir are being invited to an open term in the city.

The Lichfield Cathedral Choir will be rehearsing for a concert of music by John Rutter which is due to be performed on 24th June.

The open term begins at 7.30pm on 20th April at Lichfield Cathedral.

More details are available on the Lichfield Cathedral Chorus website or by emailing info@lichfieldcathedralchorus.co.uk.