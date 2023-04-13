A new logo for the Lichfield District Youth Council has been drawn up.
The group hopes the design will help create a strong identity for the group, which was formed to help ensure younger voices were heard at the local authority.
The youth council is also aiming to develop skills among participants.
Rhiannon Godley, governance apprentice at Lichfield District Council, said:
“Lichfield District Youth Council is going from strength to strength since forming in January 2023.
“It is incredibly exciting to be part of this innovative group, which allows young councillors from 12 to 18 the chance to really contribute to conversations about our community.
“Having an official logo gives the youth council a real presence and we have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.”Rhiannon Godley, Lichfield District Council