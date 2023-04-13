A new chief executive has been appointed at Staffordshire County Council.

Pat Flaherty will replace John Henderson CB, who has been in post since May 2015.

The appointment was confirmed at a meeting of the county council this morning (13th April).

Born and raised in Staffordshire, Mr Flaherty is currently chief executive at the London Borough of Harrow. He previously served as Chief Executive of Somerset County Council for almost a decade.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Pat to Staffordshire County Council, and back to his home county. “His excellent track record of local government experience and leadership is precisely what we need to deliver our ambitious plans for Staffordshire and our people. “He will replace another outstanding leader in John Henderson, whose calm, confident leadership has helped steer the council through a hugely challenging period, while keeping a relentless focus on the people and places we serve.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The recommendation to appoint Mr Flaherty was made by a cross-party committee of councillors following a recruitment process.

He said:

“I am delighted to be returning home to Staffordshire. The council’s vision for the county is an exciting one and I look forward to joining a team that is committed to providing great opportunities and vital support to the people of Staffordshire. “John will be a hard act to follow but I promise to give my all to delivering the council’s priorities and providing outstanding services.” Pat Flaherty

He will take up the role when Mr Henderson steps down in the summer.