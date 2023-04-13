People will be able to explore an alternative version of the city centre at a pop-up event in Lichfield.
Designer and local resident Chris Day has been working on the Colour Square project which reimagines how the area could look and will allow people to use VR to explore his colourful vision of areas such as Market Square.
Chris, who has self-funded the project, said he was driven by a desire to inspire positive change in the local area.
“As a lifelong Lichfield resident with 20 years of experience in the design industry, I’m thrilled to help ignite positivity in the city.
“First up will be Colour Square, which is one of four ideas to energise city centres.
“Later this year, the focus will be on nature, tech, and words – inspired by Lichfield’s literature heritage.”Chris Day
Chris will showcase Colour Square from 9.30am to 1pm on 22nd April at The Hub at St Mary’s.
The session is open to anyone aged over 12.
“Join me for my one-day pop-up VR event where you can see these ideas in 360 degrees.
“Come along and share your thoughts. Together, let’s make Lichfield even better.”Chris Day
More details on the Colour Square project are available online.
I like the idea, Lichfield needs reinvigorating. I think the area has much potential but is often so unambitious.
Perhaps not the Market Square but might be an alternative to the Friasgate site. It would be more welcoming to visitors than the proposed housing the council is holding back until after the May elections.
You haven’t got a hope in hell of getting this through Lichfield planners.
You haven’t built another retirement home in your plans for start
Presumably it will be renamed ‘No Market Square’ when the ugly lumps of garish concrete and seating means there’ll be no space for the market? Well done on having a go though Chris.
If it looks too modern, it’ll look crap in 5 years when it looks like trampy canal side flats in Walsall. Quite like the look of the city centre, but the shops are crap and pretty pointless.
Best concept seen so far for Friarsgate. Not so keen for changing Market Square