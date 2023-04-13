People will be able to explore an alternative version of the city centre at a pop-up event in Lichfield.

Designer and local resident Chris Day has been working on the Colour Square project which reimagines how the area could look and will allow people to use VR to explore his colourful vision of areas such as Market Square.

Chris, who has self-funded the project, said he was driven by a desire to inspire positive change in the local area.

“As a lifelong Lichfield resident with 20 years of experience in the design industry, I’m thrilled to help ignite positivity in the city. “First up will be Colour Square, which is one of four ideas to energise city centres. “Later this year, the focus will be on nature, tech, and words – inspired by Lichfield’s literature heritage.” Chris Day

Chris will showcase Colour Square from 9.30am to 1pm on 22nd April at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The session is open to anyone aged over 12.

“Join me for my one-day pop-up VR event where you can see these ideas in 360 degrees. “Come along and share your thoughts. Together, let’s make Lichfield even better.” Chris Day

More details on the Colour Square project are available online.