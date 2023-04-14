Blue badge holders and businesses are being invited to attend an event to discuss the impact of pedestrianisation in Lichfield city centre.

Lichfield District Council has embarked on a 12 month trial of restrictions to vehicles using Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.

The move has meant the relocation of on street disabled parking bays to nearby city centre car parks.

But the switch has angered some motorists and businesses who have launched a petition against the move.

The council will host two workshops on Monday (17th April) on the issue – one from 5pm to 6.15pm and another from 6.30pm to 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“The workshop will be held at Darwin Hall with blue badge holders and city centre business owners able to have an open discourse regarding pedestrianisation. “The pedestrianisation is being introduced to make the city centre safer and more appealing for residents and visitors alike. “Members of Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council will be present to discuss the pedestrianisation, ensuring that every resident has a voice.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Representatives for blue badge holders and interested businesses based in the city centre are encouraged to register online for either session.