There’s yet another tough test of Chasetown’s play-off credentials this weekend as they take on Halesowen Town.

The Scholars put themselves within striking distance of the top five with a Bank Holiday win over Sporting Khalsa.

The result means Mark Swann’s men are now three points adrift of Boldmere St Michaels and Khalsa, who currently occupy the crucial fifth and fourth spots respectively.

But with a better goal difference to Boldmere and a game in hand on both sides, Chasetown know that victory in their remaining three fixtures would likely secure them a spot in the extended season.

Standing in their way tomorrow though are a Halesowen Town side who sit second and will be desperate to bounce back from the disappointment of a Bank Holiday defeat which saw them hand the title to Stamford.

A bumper crowd is expected at The Scholars Ground for the visit of the Yeltz tomorrow (15th April). Kick-off is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.