A team of entrepreneurial Lichfield students have seen their upcycled teddy bear company scoop a prize at a trade fair.

AmourEco is run by the group who all attend King Edward VI School and sees them refurbish cuddly toys in a bid to keep them from being sent to landfill.

Each bear is cleaned, given a name and a story ready to deliver to new owners, together with an ebook for kids focusing on the environment.

Their efforts saw them scoop the Best Product prize at a trade fair held in Solihull’s Touchwood shopping centre.

The company was set up as part of the Young Enterprise scheme which encourages and supports students in setting up their own business.

AmourEco’s managing director, Nick Davis, said:

“The trade fair was a massive achievement for the company with us attracting a lot of attention and potential customers over the course of the day. “Winning the award for best product is something we are extremely proud of.” Nick Davis, AmourEco

The young entrepreneurs, who are all in Year 11 at the school, sold their bears at the event.

Marketing director Neil Beer added:

“We found the trade fair to be a great learning experience where we developed important sales skills and challenged ourselves to make sales to passers-by, which can be a very difficult thing to do.” Neil Beer, AmourEco

The company is now looking to expand and have begun selling their products via their website at www.AmourEco.co.uk.