A Lichfield author is hoping her new book will be the perfect gift to help children remember the Coronation of King Charles III.

Jubilee Bee and the Coronation is the third book in a series written by Iona Chisholm. It follows a red, white and blue bee as it attends the royal ceremony.

Illustrated with the author’s paper collage illustrations, the book also contains Coronation facts and suggested questions.

Iona said:

“I like my books to be colourful and uplifting, but also include information to stimulate discussion and inspire primary school age children’s learning and understanding. “All of the Jubilee Bee books promote caring for the environment and I hope that my latest book can also be a special souvenir of family Coronation celebrations. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me on my writing journey.” Iona Chisholm

Iona’s next book in this series will be Jubilee Bee and Climate Change, which will be available later this year.

Jubilee Bee and the Coronation by Iona Chisholm is available on Amazon as an ebook for £1.99 and a paperback for £5.99.