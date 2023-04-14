Lichfield City will face Darlaston Town in their penultimate game of the season this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men can finish no higher than ninth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, but will look to ensure they don’t get leapfrogged by a clutch of sides below them in their remaining two league encounters.

Tomorrow (15th April) sees them face a Darlaston side who sit one place and nine above them in the table who still have their sights set on a finish that could be as high as third come the end of the season.

The two sides have already met twice this season with City going down 4-2 in the league encounter in October before getting their revenge with a 4-0 triumph in the JW Hunt Cup in January.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow is at 3pm.